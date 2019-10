BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County woman is out of jail after being charged with two counts of embezzlement.

According to the arrest warrant, Rhonda Kay Bates, 37, is an officer of Lockwood Folly Dixie Youth Baseball. She is accused of taking a total of $7,000 from the organization between March 1 and August 30 of this year.

- Advertisement -

Bates was arrested on Friday and has bonded out of jail.

She is scheduled to appear in court on November 12.