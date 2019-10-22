Topsail volleyball knocks off Laney to advance in MEC Tournament

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY)– Laney took Topsail to four sets on Monday evening, but it was the Pirates advancing in the Mideastern Conference tournament (25-22, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19).

Laney will now have to wait and see if they make the NCHSAA Playoffs. Topsail will be back in action on Tuesday in the Mideastern Conference semi-finals. The Pirates will be on the road at the No.1 seed Ashley. The Screaming Eagles swept North Brunswick in their first round game.

Laney and Ashley will get started with first serve at 6:00 p.m. Hoggard and New Hanover will play in the other semi-final game at Hoggard High School.