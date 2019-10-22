UNCW holds annual basketball luncheon with fans

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–UNCW Athletics hosted their annual basketball luncheon on Monday afternoon. The event gave fans the opportunity to listen to Seahawk head coaches Karen Barefoot and C.B. McGrath speak about the upcoming season.

The fans in attendance were excited for the event and wanted to let the UNCW teams know they will always have their support.

- Advertisement -

“We want all the players to know we’re here to support them all the way through the season,”said Seahawk fan Carol Peason. “All we can ask of them is to get on out there and fight!”

The Seahawk coaches say an event like this gets them ready for the season knowing the community has their back going into the year.

“Our community is everything and when I came here I said we are going to build our confidence with our community,”said UNCW Women’s Basketball head coach Karen Barefoot. “Any opportunity that we have to be out here and talk about our program with them is so important.”

The UNCW Women’s basketball team kicks off their season this Saturday, October 26th with a exhibition game against Lenior-Rhyne . The Seahawk men will take the court November 5th against Johnson & Wales.