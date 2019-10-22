UNCW Volleyball swept on the road against Charleston

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)–UNCW seniors Kendall Bender had 10 kills and Madison Peters added nine, but the College of Charleston knocked off the Seahawks a sweep (28-26, 25-20, 25-19) in Colonial Athletic Association volleyball action on Tuesday at TD Arena.

The Cougars moved ahead of UNCW into eighth in the CAA with a 2-6 mark while improving to 5-15 overall. UNCW, meanwhile, fell to 11-10 and 1-7 in the league.

Molly Russell’s led all players with 12 kills as CofC hit .262 for the match, including a .350 clip in the final set.

Bender added four blocks while junior Anna Weissmann had 19 digs.

UNCW opens a brief two-match homestand on Friday with a 7 p.m. start against Delaware at Hanover Hall.