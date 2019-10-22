Williamson returning to Wilmington with Russell Crowe horror film

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — Michael Myers won’t be the only evil haunting the local film industry in 2019.

After teasing the possibility on social media last month, Kevin Williamson, the creator of the locally shot television series “Dawson’s Creek,” is officially making his return to Wilmington with a horror movie starring Oscar winner Russell Crowe.

Williamson confirmed the news Tuesday on the EUE/Screen Gems Studios lot.

“It’s like coming home,” he said.

In the Miramax film, which has a working title of “The Georgetown Project,” Crowe will play a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a horror film. As things worsen, his estranged daughter wonders if he’s slipping back into his past addictions or if there’s something more sinister at play. Deadline confirmed Crowe’s casting earlier this month.

The project is set to begin filming in November in Wilmington.

