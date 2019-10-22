Wilmington Sharks releases 2020 Summer Schedule

WILMINGTON,NC (Wilmington Sharks)–The Wilmington Sharks will kick off their 2020 Coastal Plain League season on Saturday May 30th when they take on the Morehead City Marlins at the Shark Tank. The 52 game schedule features 26 home games as well as 26 road games during the regular season, concluding on August 1st, with the Petitt Cup Playoffs starting on August 2nd and running through August 8th.

The home schedule for the Sharks features 14 home games that fall on either a Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night. The Sharks are bringing back fan-favorite promotion, such as Thirsty Thursdays, Friday Night Fireworks, and Saturday Night Giveaways. Details on these promotions,as well as new and exciting promotions, will be announced in the upcoming months.

- Advertisement -

“We’re thrilled to have our schedule finalized. Although 2019 was one of the best seasons in Sharks history, we feel the best is yet to come in 2020. We’ve been hard at work to create another unforgettable summer,” says Sharks General Manager Carson Bowen. “The fans are going to love what we have coming up.”

The league will return to a two division structure in 2020 with seven teams in the East and eight in the West. The East will include the league’s newest team the Tri-City Chili Peppers, who will be joined by the Florence RedWolves, Holly Springs Salamanders, Morehead City Marlins, Peninsula Pilots, Wilmington Sharks and Wilson Tobs. In the West it will be the Asheboro Copperheads, Forest City Owls, Gastonia Grizzlies, High Point-Thomasville HiToms, Lexington County Blowfish, Macon Bacon, Martinsville Mustangs and Savannah Bananas.

“I’m very excited about the league realignment. It gives us an opportunity to play teams that we don’t normally play. Anytime you get to experience new environments, it presents new challenges for our team to overcome,” says Russ Burroughs, Wilmington Sharks Head Coach.

Related Article: Wounded Warrior chasing a dream on the links

This season the Sharks will travel to numerous destinations next summer. Along with road games against teams within the division, the Sharks will venture to Lexington County, Savannah, Asheboro, and High Point-Thomasville. The Sharks will face the Coastal Plain League’s newest franchise, the Tri-City Chili Peppers, for a home-and-home in July.