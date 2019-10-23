3rd Street Bridge in downtown Wilmington dedicated to Meadowlark Lemon

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A bridge in downtown Wilmington now honors a Harlem Globetrotters basketball legend, Meadowlark Lemon.

The 3rd Street Bridge was officially named after the legendary basketball player during a ceremony Wednesday morning.

- Advertisement -

The City of Wilmington’s Commission on African-American History, and other leaders unveiled a new marker in honor of the basketball hall of famer.

Lemon was a Wilmington native where he’s remembered for a lot of the work he’s done for several organizations like the Boys and Girls Club.

He started his pro career at the age of 23 with the Harlem Globetrotters in 1954. He played more than 16,000 games in 100 countries.

Related Article: Stopping Zion is the key to outdueling Duke in March Madness

Lemon died in 2015.