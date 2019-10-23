Cape Fear Garden Club gives $100K in grants to non-profits

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Garden Club disbursed the 2019 Azalea Garden Tour funds, total $100,000, to nearly 30 area non-profits on Wednesday.

The annual garden tour, held since 1953, funds annual grants to organizations in New Hanover County for beautification, conservation, and educational projects.

Sydney Penny, 2019 Grant Disbursement Committee Chair, handed out $66,000 to 24 non-profits in the county, which includes three city/county parks, two healthcare facilities, three programs for the disabled and disadvantaged, four cultural institutions, three conservation organizations, two urban farms, two early childhood facilities, a gym, a service dog training facility, an aquarium, and a cemetery.

Grant money will be used for plant materials, garden preparation and restoration, watering systems, landscape enhancements, education and conservation projects.

“Every year usually we give over $60,000-$70,000 from our Azalea Garden Tour back to the community and that’s over and above the amounts we give for our standing grants,” Penny said.

Funding from the Azalea Garden Tour also supports the North Carolina Audubon Society work on Battery Island bird sanctuary and endowed scholarships to UNCW and Cape Fear Community College.

Since 2003, the committee has distributed $1,209,718.94.

The Cape Fear Garden Club is the oldest and largest garden club in the state, and one of the largest garden clubs nationwide.

The 2020 Azalea Garden Tour is set for April 3-5.