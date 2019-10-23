Motorcyclist dies in overnight crash on MLK Parkway

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police says a man died after running a red light on his motorcycle and t-boning a car on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the intersection of N. College Road and MLK Parkway just before 2 a.m. in reference to a crash.

- Advertisement -

The victim, a 27-year-old motorcyclist, was speeding on MLK when he ran a red light and t-boned a Volkswagen Golf in the intersection, WPD says.

EMS and WPD personnel treated the motorcyclist for severe injuries when they arrived, but he died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the VW suffered minor injuries.

Related Article: Wilmington Police investigating 3 shootings within 1 hour Tuesday

The intersection was closed down for several hours to allow the WPD Traffic Unit to conduct an investigation. It reopened around 5 a.m.