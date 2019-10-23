Owner of Fermental pleads guilty to tax embezzlement

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The owner of Fermental has pleaded guilty to felony tax charges, according to the NC Department of Revenue.

Steven Ronald Gibbs, 44, entered guilty pleas Tuesday to four counts of embezzlement of state property and four counts of embezzlement of New Hanover County property. He was first charged back in June.

Fermental is a shop that sells craft beer and wine in Ogden.

Gibbs received a 16-29 months in prison and supervised probation for three years. He will also be placed under electronic house arrest for a period of 120 days, pay a $5,000 criminal fine and complete 100 hours of community service work.

The state confirms Gibbs paid $44,059.20 in restitution prior to the plea.

A news release states that information presented in court showed that Gibbs, owner and responsible person of Fermental Inc., “aided and abetted the business to embezzle, misapply, and convert to its own use $44,059.20 in North Carolina and New Hanover County sales tax during the period September 1, 2014 through August 31, 2017.”

During this period of time, officials say Gibbs was the responsible person of the corporation and was under a duty to collect, hold in trust, and remit North Carolina State Taxes to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

The charges against Gibbs resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division in Raleigh.