Police: Teen charged with shooting 14 year old in Houston Moore

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A teen has been arrested nearly two weeks after allegedly shooting a 14 year old in Wilmington.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Courtney Antwain McNeil, 19, on Monday.

- Advertisement -

WPD received a ShotSpotter alert in the 1500-block of Kennedy Plaza in the Houston Moore community around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 9. When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy shot. He was taken to the hospital and was at the time in serious condition.

McNeil is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury as well as a misdemeanor probation violation.

He is being held at the New Hanover County Jail under a combined $265,000 secured bond.