Special Olympics game attracts several child athletes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Some tiny tots make it a big day for the Special Olympics in the Cape Fear today.

The first ever fall games had younger kids coming out to learn how to unite over sports.

A spokeswoman says the program teaches children how to be unified partners and athletes by the time they turn eight.

Special Olympics partnered with the Child Development Center which sent four classes to participate at Legion Stadium to compete in activities ranging from soccer to cornhole.

New Hanover High School students volunteered to help make the day a success.

“You could definetly tell that no matter what age they were, they were having fun,” Bashira Morfoh said.

“I kicked the ball into the new and in the chicken game, I ran, then I touched the cone, then I ran back and I gave it to the man,” Ruby Ford said.

The spokeswoman says she didn’t want kids to wait until they were eight to participate in the Fall Olympics.