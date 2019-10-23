Two arrests, 50+ pounds of pot seized following investigation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — More than 50 pounds of marijuana are off the streets following a two-month drug investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began after the vice/narcotics unit received information from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

NHSO says Anthony Colon was arrested during a traffic stop in the area of Straw Field Court. Detectives found approximately one pound of marijuana inside the vehicle during it, according to a news release.

Following the arrest, detectives executed search warrants at 4616 McClelland Drive apt 103 and 126 Dapple Court apt 306.

Detectives then reportedly found and seized seven pounds of marijuana and 30 THC vape cartridges at apartment on McClelland Drive.

During the search at the apartment on Dapple Court, NHSO says detectives seized approximately 43 pounds of marijuana and Bailey Deoliveira was arrested.

Both charged with multiple charges including trafficking marijuana.

Colon was given a $100,000 secured bond and Deoliveira was given a $100,000 unsecured bond.