Wilmington teen arrested in armed robbery near ECU campus

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Two suspects are in custody following an early morning robbery that prompted an ECU Alert.

According to the Greenville Police Department, Serenity Rain Williams, 19, of Wilmington, and Jason Shepherd, 25, of Farmville, are each facing multiple charges related to the robbery.

They are currently being transported to the Pitt County Detention Center.

On Wednesday around 7:15 a.m. police responded to Brookridge Apartments at 2203 East 10th Street.

The victims reported they had been robbed at gunpoint in their apartment by two suspects.

One of the suspects reportedly assaulted one of the residents of the apartment during the robbery.

