Clean windows can help improve health of breast cancer victims and survivors

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Breast cancer treatment can be incredibly draining for women and a clean house can have an affect on overall physical and mental health.

According to ‘Psychology Today’ women who live in cluttered homes are more likely to be depressed and fatigued. Women who view their homes as clean have improved physical and mental health.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Fish Window Cleaning in Wilmington is helping by giving a free window cleaning to a fighter or survivor in the Cape Fear.

To nominate a friend or family member click here.