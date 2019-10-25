Leland man accused of child sex crimes involving at least 3 victims

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A Leland man is in jail under a nearly $2 million bond after his arrest on child sex crime charges.

Justin Gene Thaden, 36, is charged with 11 counts of indecent liberties with a minor and 7 counts of attempted sexual offense with a child by an adult.

Leland Deputy Police Chief Brad Shirley said they have identified three separate victims so far, all under the age of 16.

Some of the crimes date back to 2015. The investigation began on October 17 when it was reported to police.

Shirley said the investigation is ongoing to determine if additional victims can be identified.

If you have any information, contact the Leland Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (910) 371-1100.