Mom says son with peanut allergy nearly died after eating popsicle

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — A North Carolina woman said her 3-year-old son almost died after eating a popsicle, but he’s allergic to peanuts.

Katie Bryant says she believes the popsicle that made her son sick somehow came into contact with peanuts during production.

“You’re watching a child you’ve raised and love turn blue and vomit and you’re breathing for them waiting on help,” the mother, Katie Bryant, said. “I him got him to the hospital and did all the right things, but we almost lost him.”

In the United States, products containing the top eight allergens, which include peanuts, tree nuts, milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, wheat, and soybeans, must have labels disclosing those ingredients.

However, federal law doesn’t require a label on products that may have come into contact with these allergens during production. That information is voluntary.

