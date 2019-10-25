THANK YOU! 40K pounds of food collected during annual One-Day Blitz

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hours were spent boxing all the donated food during our One Day Blitz.

Students from Calvary Christian School in Wilmington spent hours sorting food to restock the Salvation Army’s food pantry.

Student Volunteer Logan Brown said this act of service brought him joy.

“We don’t get many options or availabilities to do this, and this was a piece of opportunity for us,” Brown said.

Salvation Army Major Mark Craddock told us the good news is that they collected enough food to feed people through the summer.

“All of us working together, we’re going to feed people throughout the Cape Fear area through the Salvation Army’s food pantry and food kitchens,” Craddock said.

We’re told donations from the One Day Blitz filled four box trucks. He estimated they received around 40,000 pounds of fruits, dry goods, and more.

“We came together, we accomplished something very positive, very good that impacts and benefits the entire Cape Fear area,” Craddock said.

He said people may continue to donate year-round because the need is always there.