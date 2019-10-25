Prescription drug take back events happening Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Saturday, October 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. many law enforcement agencies and the US Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public an opportunity to rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Organizers say this initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.

In Whiteville, participants can bring pills for disposal to the Emergency Room Parking Lot located at the Columbus Regional Healthcare System on Jefferson Street.

Three Wilmington area Walmarts are also participating:

1347 W Broad Street, Elizabethtown

1112 New Pointe Boulevard, Leland

5625 S NC 41 Highway, Wallace

To find other locations taking part in the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, visit https://takebackday.dea.gov/