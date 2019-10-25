Whiteville limits anyone older than 12 from trick or treating

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The City of Whiteville recently recodified it’s ordinances, but didn’t change a dated one that could restrict you from trick or treating on Halloween.

City Manager Darren Currie says there is an ordinance that states anyone over the age of 12 is not allowed to do so on Halloween night.

It also says visits are not allowed after 8:30 p.m.

Currie says there have been no issues with the ordinance during his 5-year term.

“This ordinance was passed in 1985 so apparently back then and I’m assuming that there were some issues where there was some older folks going trick or treating,” Currie said.

He says the city will not actively enforce the ordinance unless someone over the age creates an issue.