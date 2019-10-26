Center offers one stop shop care with medication disposal, flu shots and mammograms

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — According to the FDA, people who misuse medication often get their first dose by using medications prescribed to other people.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center joined the nationwide campaign to reduce the risk of medication misuse with the medication disposal event at many sites across the Cape Fear on Saturday.

“We had a line before we even started which was awesome,” Allie Reid, training coordinator, said.

Reid says this is the first time the group also offered flu shots and mammograms at the drop off in Brunswick Forrest.

“We wanted to make it as convenient for patients as possible because all these things are so important and something that you should get done as providers recommend whether it’s a year or every three years,” Reid said. “So, we really wanted to make it like a one stop shop to get all those things done in one day.”

Reid says this medication drop off occurs in the spring and once in the fall.

“Preventative care is so important and that’s what we wanted to enforce as an organization into the community, which is why we are doing these events,” Reid said.

She says, last spring, the center was able to collect 9 full boxes of medications.