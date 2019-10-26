Local comicfest kicks off Halloween celebrations

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Halloween celebrations are just getting started. Fanboy Comics brought in the seasonal fun with free comic books.

The Halloween Comicfest is an annual event that gives fans the chance to rack up on horror and Halloween themed comics no matter the age.

Owner Thomas Gilbert says there is a big comic interest in the Wilmington-area and fans always enjoy this event.

“A lot of the comics are themed for horror,” Gilbert said. “They take the standard superheros like Iron Man and do kind of a horror story with … The DC Universe did a book where zombies attack the DC Universe and so did Marvel. So, they kind of theme them around some of the superheroes.”

The cover artist, Sean Beck, known for his work in the Junior High Horrors Comic was also in attendance signing work for fans.