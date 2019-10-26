Wilmington woman sends bondsman on chase early Saturday morning

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s office reports a Wilmington woman has been arrested following a chase through the city, early Saturday morning.

34-year-old Beverly Tomasi was out on bond and a bondsman went to her home located in the 6000 block of Aida Court to revoke her bond and arrest her early Saturday morning, according to Lt. Jerry Brewer. Brewer reports, when Tomasi saw the bondsman, she ran. He says officers then searched the neighboring woods searching for her. Tomasi then got into her car and drove to the Creekwood community, according to Brewer.

- Advertisement -

She was located this morning and arrested.

Tomasi is being held on a $105,000 bond and currently awaiting trial.