28-year-old woman dies after being hit by car in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 28-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a car in Wilmington Friday night.

According to Trooper C.M. Lee with the State Highway Patrol, the call came about an accident on Middle Sound Loop Road around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators believe 28-year-old Alexandra Stinson was driving towards Market Street, and stopped her car to help an animal in the road. That’s when an oncoming car hit her open door, which hit her. She died at the scene.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, says he saw a raccoon in the road but not the victim.

No charges have been filed.