Counselors help high school seniors navigate college admissions process

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — All the seniors at New Hanover High School have an end-around when it comes to filling out their applications. Meet one staff member, who puts the “guide” in guidance counselor!

As counselors go, Ashley Bellavida is at the top of the class. She understands what seniors are going through as they try to navigate the college admissions process.

“Going on to a next chapter in life is scary for a senior. They’re still young and their whole world is gonna change next year,” Bellevida said.

The past week has been busy, with counselors consumed by helping students complete their applications. North Carolina designated October 21-25 as free application week for select colleges in our state.

Seniors like Sierra Arthur couldn’t wait to log on, and sign up. She says during the process, her counselor was key.

“Your counselors help motivate you and keep you in check and won’t let you slip and they encourage you to apply for colleges that you feel like you won’t get into,” Arthur said. “They kind of push you to just go ahead and sign up. You never know!”

Johnnae Roland hopes to get a scholarship after her senior track season kicks in this spring. She’s lightning fast, and is sprinting through her college applications with the same determination. She has some advice for other seniors who haven’t finished applying.

“Just be prepared for your essay and have all that information ready for your parents and stuff,” Roland said. “But other than that, everything is fine, it goes through smoothly.”

New Hanover High School works closely with Cape Fear Community College and UNCW to help students figure out how to apply for and pay for college, even if they’re not applying to either school. Counselors say it’s a huge help.

“It’s a weight off my shoulders, I feel, because when students ask me those hard questions about financial aid that I don’t know, I can pick up the phone and ask somebody,” Bellavida quipped.

Although the free college application deadline passed Friday at 5:00 p.m., all seniors who need help paying for applications should contact their counselor to get forms to waive those fees.