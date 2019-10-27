Man wins lottery prize on way for cancer treatment

PINK HILL, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man won a $200,000 lottery prize while on the way to his last round of chemotherapy.

WTVD-TV reports that Ronnie Foster bought the winning scratch-off ticket before getting treatment for colon cancer.

“I saw all those zeroes and I froze,” Foster said. “I didn’t believe it until I gave it to the clerk at the counter to scan. When it showed, ‘Go to lottery headquarters,’ I started shaking. I couldn’t believe it.”

Foster said he claimed the prize Friday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He said he took home about $140,000 after taxes.

Foster said he plans to use part of his winnings to pay his medical bills.

“I have good insurance,” Foster said. “But there is still some cost. This will make it a whole lot easier.”

