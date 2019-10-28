Autopsy: Alcohol, cocaine found in drowning victim’s system

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — An autopsy report has been released of the 21-year-old college student who died near Wrightsville Beach over the summer.

A witness saw Ian William Malson fall from a boat near Palm Tree Island in the Intracoastal Waterway on July 20. Two days later, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office found Malson’s body around 2:30 p.m. at Motts Channel.

An autopsy report shows cocaine and high levels of alcohol were found in his system.

The NC Medical Examiner’s office determined drowning is the official cause of death.

Malson was an East Carolina University student.