Coastal Christian boys soccer wins first State title

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Coastal Christian boys soccer team made history over the weekend winning the programs first NCISAA State title. The Centurions took down previously unbeaten Carmel Christian, 1-0.

The lone goal of the match came in the third minute as Sammy Santaniello’s cross found the head of Johnny Blackburn to put Coastal up 1-0.

Centurion sophomore goal keeper Ian Pridgen made nine saves in the win to preserve the shutout. It was a long time coming for Coastal Christian. The Centurions played in back to back state championships in 2017, 2018, but finished runner-up in both finals.

“Coming into this year a couple of seniors on this team had played in two state finals already and had obviously come up short,” says Coastal Christian head coach Mike Scheffel. “So, they just refused to end their four year career that way and it showed.”

Coastal Christian finishes the season with a remarkable 19-2-2 record and now adds a trophy to their resume.