New Hanover girls tennis rolls into state semi-finals

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The New Hanover High School girls tennis team had no trouble with their 3rd Round opponent Cape Fear on Monday. The Wildcats beat the Colts (9-0), while only dropping four games the entire dual match.

The win moves New Hanover onto the NCHSAA 3A State-Semifinals on Wednesday. The Wildcats will meet up with East Chapel Hill. They beat New Hanover in the semi-final last season.

Below, are the final results from Mondays match between New Hanover and Cape Fear.