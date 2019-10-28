Owner of Lumina News arrested on drug charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The owner of a local newspaper is out of jail on bond after a weekend arrest on cocaine charges, according to police.

Wilmington Police Department says Terry Alan Lane, 45, was pulled over around 8:20 p.m. Friday in the 500-block of S. 9th Street due to expired tags. Officers reportedly saw drugs in the car, then searched it.

Lane is charged with the following:

possession with intent to manufacture, sell, distribute schedule II controlled substance

m/s/d/p within 1000 feet of a school

maintain vehicle/dwelling controlled substance

possession of drug paraphernalia

possession of marijuana paraphernalia

He received a $10,000 bond.

Lane is the owner/publisher of the Lumina News in Wrightsville Beach. According to their website, he acquired the paper in February of 2017.

WPD says Ryan Demarcus Robbins, 27, was also in the car at the time and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.