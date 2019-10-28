Port of Wilmington gets permit to widen turning basin

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Port of Wilmington has received a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers to widen its turning basin.

According to a North Carolina Ports spokesperson, this is the second phase of the turning basin expansion project. The first phase was completed in 2016 and expanded the turning radius from 1,200 to 1,400 feet. This project will widen the turning basin to roughly 1,500 feet, enabling vessels transiting the East Coast ports to safely and efficiently turn.

They say an expanded turning basin capable of handling the 14,000 TEU vessels is a major component of a capital improvements plan designed to modernize the Port of Wilmington, allowing it to better support a growing customer base.

According to the spokesperson, North Carolina Ports contribute approximately $15.4 billion annually to the State’s economy, $12.9 billion of that total is attributed to the Port of Wilmington. North Carolina Ports indirectly and directly support 87,700 jobs across the State.