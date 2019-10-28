Sheriff’s office, emergency services receives utility trailer through grant

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Services recently received a utility trailer through a Homeland Security Grant and the North Carolina Emergency Management Domestic Preparedness Program.

The utility trailer will be used as a Mobile Command Post in the event of natural disasters such as hurricanes and tornadoes, missing persons, manhunts, fire investigations, emergency medical events, homicides, and much more.

- Advertisement -

The command post was recently stripped with the Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Services logo and has been put into service.

“We are pleased to have this piece of equipment that can be used for so many things and sharing it with Emergency Services is such a cost effective approach for the county,” Sheriff Jim McVicker said.