Sheriff’s office gets $15K grant to buy drones for rescue efforts

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently received a Duke Energy grant to buy two drones to support rescue efforts in the event of natural disasters such as hurricanes and tornadoes.

Government & Community Relations Director John Elliott recently met with Sheriff Jim McVicker at the Bladen County Law Enforcement Center to present the award.

“Duke Energy is glad to do our part to help our local law enforcement agencies and emergency services,” said John Elliott. “In times of crisis, we depend on each other to help restore power, save lives and help put our communities back together.”

The sheriff’s office says they’re hoping to purchase two remote controlled drones with night vision video capabilities and send several people to the training that is required to operate a drone.

“This grant will help us tremendously,” said Sheriff Jim McVicker. “We can use this technology in so many ways not just storm related.” “This equipment can be used for missing persons, crime scene photography, search and rescue, barricaded felons, event security, and much more.” “We are very appreciative of our relationship with Progress Energy.”