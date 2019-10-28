Southport man wins lottery jackpot after using the same numbers for 13 years

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A Southport man who has been playing with the same set of numbers for the past 13 numbers finally struck big.

William Goins said he won Friday’s $323,783 Cash 5 jackpot.

“They’re my lucky numbers,” Goins said. “They just came to me one day while I was filling out the play slip, and I’ve been using them ever since.”

The handyman’s good luck happened Friday when he stopped by the Tobacco Road Outlet on Long Beach Road Southeast in Southport and bought a ticket for that evening’s drawing. He found out he won the next afternoon.

“I just kept looking back and forth between the numbers on my phone and the numbers on my ticket,” Goins said. “I didn’t believe it. I thought I was seeing things.”

Goins claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $229,078.

He said he plans to save most of the money, but will celebrate by getting a new motor for his fishing boat.

“I love fishing,” Goins said. “Who knows, after winning this, I might make fishing my new full-time hobby.”