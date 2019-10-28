Two separate deadly Castle Street shootings end very differently for suspects

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two separate deadly shootings on Castle Street ended very differently for two suspects Monday.

20-year-old Tyrek Anderson entered a plea deal, pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Anderson shot and killed 16-year-old Shane Simpson in 2015 in Castle Street.

- Advertisement -

The District Attorney’s Office says this shooting was gang-related.

As part of the plea deal, Anderson was sentenced to at least four to six years in prison.

DA Ben David says they originally had to dismiss the case because they did not have enough information from witnesses, and they could not get the community’s cooperation in the case.

Related Article: Investigation launched after Pender County man accuses deputies of assault

Shortly after this shooting, The DA’s office requested a gang injunction against the 720 Gangster Disciples. David says violent crime in Wilmington was up around the time of Simpson’s death.

With the helped of the injunction, David says law enforcement worked to essentially dissolve the gang. Now, 20 out of the 24 members are in prison or awaiting trial.

David says the injunction is what helped them gain support from the community in solving future cases. He says witnesses have been more forthcoming with information.

David says the other case that ended in a guilty plea Monday is proof of that.

44-year-old Shelvon Rich pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the shooting death of Percy Woods in October of 2017.

Rich was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

David says witnesses in the community were more forthcoming with information, which helped them build a stronger case against Rich.

The gang injunction ended earlier this month, after David says they successfully dismantled the 720 Gangster Disciples. He says their work with the injunction will help get justice for future victims like Simpson.