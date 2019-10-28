Wilmington Christian Academy wins 7th straight NCCSA Volleyball title

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–Wilmington Christian Academy has built a volleyball dynasty over the years and they added another chapter to that on Saturday. The Patriots won their 7th straight NCCSA 2A State title beating Berean Baptist Academy in five sets, (16-25, 24-26, 25-22, 25-23, 15-12).

WCA fell behind 2-0 , but would respond with three straight set wins to claim yet another State Championship.

- Advertisement -

Emily Mullinax in her final high school game led the Patriots offensively finishing with 18 kills, while Jacqueline Woosley led the Bulldogs with 14 kills.

Wilmington Christian Academy wrapped up their 2019 season with a 23-8 record under head coach Jenny Tyrpak.