City wraps up $5 million drainage project at Williston Middle School

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –The City of Wilmington has just wrapped up a roughly $500,000 drainage improvement project at Williston Middle School.

New Hanover County School’s Assistant Superintendent Eddie Anderson says the school system and the City of Wilmington have been aware of this issue for years. He says the old drainage system could not handle large amounts of storm water.

He says this new set-up will alleviate flooding in the courtyard between Williston Middle School and Gregory Elementary School.

“We got underway back in around August and just wrapped that up,” Dylan Lee, City of Wilmington Spokesman, said. “Basically, we re-routed a drainage pipe away from the school. The old pipe went beneath the school and there were some flooding issues.”

Lee says, with the excessive digging in the area, this project was able to help pave 10th street between Castle and Ann Streets.

“The new location of the pipes, which is closer to Ann Street, will allow for much easier access and maintenance in the future,” Lee said.