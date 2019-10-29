NC woman wins $25K top prize on Food Network show

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — An Apex woman won Food Network’s Haunted Gingerbread Showdown.

Meghan Morris put together the winning Freddy Krueger gingerbread creation, winning herself $25,000 and a feature in Food Network magazine!

This is it! We’re down to the final precious hours in the kitchen! #GingerbreadShowdown pic.twitter.com/18zqlAFkkG — Food Network (@FoodNetwork) October 28, 2019

Morris has competed in the Omni Grove Park Inn’s National Gingerbread House Competition since she was a teenager.

During one episode of Food Network’s Haunted Gingerbread Showdown, Morris cut her finger. She had to get medical assistance and keep pushing ahead with her creation.

She advanced to the finals of the competition, which aired Oct. 27. Her Nightmare on Elm Street gingerbread exhibit wowed the judges and made her the winner.

