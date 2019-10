NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is an 8-year-old Australian cattle dog named Mazi.

Shelter staff say Mazi is an old soul that enjoys short walks and spending the day laying on the couch.

- Advertisement -

If you’re interested head to New Hanover County County Animal Services at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. They’re open from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. New Hanover County residents can adopt for $70.