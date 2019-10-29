Raleigh-Durham rents rising at a faster rate than US

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Rents for multifamily apartments are rising faster in North Carolina’s Raleigh-Durham area than they are across the nation.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reported Tuesday that average rent in the Research Triangle area is still less than it is nationwide. But the area has the faster rate of growth: 5.3% compared to the national pace of 3%.

That means it could be even more difficult to negotiate apartment rent in that part of the state.

The recent numbers come from RealPage, a real estate data company. RealPage economist Greg Willet said that robust growth in the local economy is fueling demand for both apartments and single-family homes.

The average rent in the Triangle is still about $1,174. That’s lower than the national average of $1,416.