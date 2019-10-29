Salvation Army accepting applications for Angel Tree Program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We’re still a few days out from Halloween, but Christmas is already on our minds.

If you know a family in need, the Salvation Army is taking applications for its Angel Tree Program.

The program provides new clothing and toys for children during the holidays.

The trees are a familiar sight for area shoppers. They are often found at local churches and Wilmington’s Independence Mall.

This is the last week you can submit your application with a list of required documents.

Visit here to apply.