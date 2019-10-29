‘She died saving us’: Driver hit horse while family was out riding

STOKES COUNTY, NC (WGHP) — One North Carolina family says a woman hit and killed their horse and now they want something to change.

“It had just gotten dark,” Terry Brown said.

He says he had a flashing red light on his hat, other riders had flashlights and were wearing bright colors, so that the group of nine would be spotted on Stewart Road Saturday night.

“She never slowed down. She never hit her brake and she ran into me, caused me to flip off the horse, and killed my horse,” Brown said. “The horse died in about an instant. She weighed 1,300 pounds probably. She was a sweetheart. She was my life.”

Brown says he had his horse Jill for 13 years.

Jill’s body acted as a shield.

“She hit that horse and it stopped the truck. The youngin’s were in front of me,” Brown said.

