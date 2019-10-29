State Volleyball Rundown- 2nd Round

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–After Tuesday night just three area teams remain alive in the hunt for a volleyball State Championship. Hoggard, Pender, and Whiteville all picked up wins in the second round.
The Hoggard Vikings dropped set one to Fuquay-Varina at home on Tuesday, but responded with three straight set wins to advance to the third round. Martin-Maine Wrangell led Hoggard offensively with 20 kills on 35 swings.
Ashley saw their season come to an end in the second round. The Screaming Eagles were swept in straight sets by Broughton. They end their 2019 season with a 23-4 record.
Below, is a complete list of results from volleyball teams across the Cape Fear.
VOLLEYBALL STATE PLAYOFF RESULTS
4A– No.18 Fuquay-Varina 1 , No.2 Hoggard 3 (12-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-14)
4A– No.9 Broughton 3 , No.8 Ashley 0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-19)
3A– No.11 Southern Alamance 3 , No.6 Topsail 1 (21-25, 27-25, 25-14, 25-7)
2A– No.16 South Columbus 0 , No.1 Wheatmore 3 (25-8, 25-15, 25-17)
2A– No.8 South Granville 1 , No.9 Whiteville 3 (25-19, 25-23, 18-25, 27-25)
1A– No.25 Chatham Central 0 , No.9 Pender 3 (25-17, 25-20, 25-23)
3RD-ROUND AREA SCHEDULE- October 31, 2019
4A-No.10 Panther Creek vs. No.2 Hoggard
2A-No. 9 Whiteville vs. No.1 Wheatmore
1A-No.9 Pender vs. No.1 Perquimans