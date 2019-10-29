UNCW Men’s Soccer ends non-conference with win over VCU

RICHMOND,VA (UNCW Sports)–Senior forward Phillip Goodrum scored two goals and added an assist as UNCW completed its non-conference schedule with a 3-0 victory over former Colonial Athletic Association rival VCU at Sports Backers Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The win extended the Seahawks’ unbeaten streak to seven straight games while upping their record to 10-4-2. VCU, meanwhile, dipped to 6-7-2 on the season.

Senior defender Wilhelm Nilsson gave the Seahawks a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute when he converted passes from Goodrum and senior midfielder Gabriel Cabral to score his second goal in as many games.

UNCW held the one-goal advantage until the 84th minute as Goodrum took a pass from freshman midfielder Gabe Mercer and beat junior goalkeeper Mario Sequeira for his eighth goal of the season.

Just over three minutes later, Goodrum struck again with an unassisted marker to extend the lead to 3-0.