WPD promotes safety this Halloween

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — Halloween is just 2 days away. With New Hanover County Schools closed Friday for a Teacher Work Day, some students are gearing up for a long night of fun.

Wilmington Police Department says safety is a top priority.

Letecia Holiday with the department says officers are expecting a lot more activity on Thursday than normal.

Holiday says there are a few things all trick-or-treaters should consider including wearing flame resistant costumes, wearing make up over masks, avoiding dark clothing, carrying glow sticks, and heading out early before it gets dark.

“The biggest problem that they have is people speeding through neighborhoods and people parking on the grass in front of people’s houses so they ask that you park in the street and put your flashers on so people will know that you’re moving through the neighborhood trick-or-treating,” Holiday said.

She also adds that you should never go into a house to get candy and only walk up to houses that are well lit and decorated.