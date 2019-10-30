15 year old charged with hit-and-run, crashes car into pond

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police say a 15-year-old has been charged after driving through a barrier at a gas station and crashing into a retention pond.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, October 20, officers responded to a hit and run at a gas station in the 1000-block of Market Street.

- Advertisement -

A 2011 Honda Civic drove through a cinder block barrier and crashed into the retention pond, according to WPD. The driver and passenger then reportedly got out of the car and ran away.

Officers are still searching for the passenger, 19-year-old Leonardo Sereno-Pacheco, who is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and aiding and abetting hit and run.

The driver, a 15-year-old, has been charged with hit and run, reckless driving to endanger and no learner’s permit.

Related Article: Police arrest teen in connection with shooting

Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip.