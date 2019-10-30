Woman hit and killed by oncoming car

CAROLINA BEACH (WWAY) — Loved ones remember 28-year-old, Alexandra Stinson. They knew her best as Allie.

Her best friend of ten years, Carissa Shindel tells me how caring Allie was. Not only to humans, but to animals.

“She died saving an animal,” Shindel said.

The highway patrol believes Stinson stopped her vehicle to help an animal in the road.

Investigators say that’s when an ongoing car hit her open door, which hit her.

She died at the scene.

“I found out Saturday morning. One of my friends called me who had been in contact with her boss,” Shindel said.

Stinson worked at Stoked Restaurant in Carolina Beach.

General Manager, Ally Rose says she was the first to hear about what happened in detail.

“I actually called the police department, and they put me over to highway patrol, and they read me the report for what happened,” Rose said.

We’re told loved ones will spread Stinson’s ashes on the beach where she found her inner peace.