Crews respond to large woods fire in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A portion of a busy road in Wilmington has closed as crews work to put out a large woods fire Wednesday afternoon.
WFD says it’s located at 17th Street and Independence Boulevard.
As of 3 p.m., the department says Independence Boulevard is closed, heading from Independence towards Carolina Beach Road.
WFD says the fire was under control as of 3:15 p.m.
