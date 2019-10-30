Crews respond to large woods fire in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A portion of a busy road in Wilmington has closed as crews work to put out a large woods fire Wednesday afternoon.

WFD says it’s located at 17th Street and Independence Boulevard.

- Advertisement -

As of 3 p.m., the department says Independence Boulevard is closed, heading from Independence towards Carolina Beach Road.

WFD says the fire was under control as of 3:15 p.m.

Related Article: Motorcyclist dies after being hit by SUV in Scotts Hill

We have a reporter headed to the scene.

Please check back as we get more information on this developing story.