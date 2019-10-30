Former New Hanover High School football standout arrested

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Inmate Inquiry, former New Hanover High School football stand out Wizdom Vaughn has been arrested.

According to the site Wizdom Ryjiek Vaughn, 19 was arrested on Wednesday and faces charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and 1st degree burglary.

Vaughn is being held on a $60,000 secured bond, according to the inquiry.

Vaughn was a standout on the New Hanover football and basketball team and was committed to play football at NC A&T. He was named the 3A NCHSAA State Championship game MVP for his efforts during the football team’s state title victory.

Vaughn was also previously arrested in June of 2018.