Halloween 2019: Free food, deals and spooky specials

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Trick-or-treaters can get a lot more than free candy this Halloween.

A Halloween costume also is the ticket to a smorgasbord of free and cheap meal deals and goodies for kids of all ages at restaurants nationwide. In some cases, a costume or purchase isn’t required to score all the special treats.

According to Promocodes.com, here is a list of places offering sweet treats Thursday.

FREE

Chuck E Cheese: 50 Free Tickets when kids play in costume until 10/31.

Edible Arrangements: Stop by your store in costume for a free Halloween treat.Valid 10/31

Insomnia Cookies: All day on October 31st, any guest wearing a Halloween costume in-store will receive a FREE traditional cookie – no purchase necessary! Also offering 10% off online delivery orders of $10 or more the entire week with code TREAT10 (valid through Monday, November 4th, at 3 am)

Krispy Kreme: Stop by on October 31st wearing your Halloween costume for a FREE doughnut of choice. Not valid at all locations.

McDonald’s: Order McDelivery on Uber Eats and get a $0 delivery fee from 10/26 – 11/1. Offer valid at participating McDonald’s locations only.

Pilot Flying J: Halloween “BOOGO”: Enjoy buy-one-get-one-free offers on both Reese’s Pumpkin King Size Cups and Paqui Haunted Ghost Pepper Chips. Available Oct. 28-Nov. 3 at all Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers across the U.S. and in the Pilot Flying J App. New app users also receive their first fountain drink or coffee free.

Kids Eat Free

99 Restaurants: FREE Kids Meal with the purchase of every adult entrée.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s: Kids in costume eat free on Thursday, October 31, with purchase of an adult entree.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entree. Offer valid 10/31.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Kids Eat Free w/purchase of adult entrée. 20% off delivery.

Cici’s Pizza: Purchase an adult entree and drink to receive a free kids buffet for kids 10 and under.

Cousins Subs: Free kids meal with the purchase of a 7 ½” sub. This offer is valid in-story only at participating locations. Guests must have the coupon to redeem the special offer.

IHOP: Kids Eat Free from 4-10pm. Valid for kids 12 & under on kids items. 1 kids entree with adult entree purchase.

Jamba Juice: When you swing by Jamba with your kids in costume and order any smoothie or bowl, the kiddos receive a free kids smoothie! *Offer valid with #MyJambaRewards at participating stores, 10/26-10/30. See offer details in app

Joe’s Crab Shack: One free kids meal with purchae of one adult entree. Does not include kids crab fare or upgraded dessert. Costumes welcome. Valid 10/31.

McAllister’s Deli: Kids Eat Free is valid for costumed kids 12 and under, dine-in with the purchase of an adult entrée only (up to two kids meals with the purchase of an adult entrée).

Mimi’s Cafe: Kids Eat FREE* all day! *Purchase (1) adult entrée and get up to 2 kids meals free (valid for kids 12 and under). Dine-in only on 10/31. Cannot be combined with other offers.

Rainforest Cafe: Receive a 99¢ kids meal with each purchase of an adult entree. Not valid with any other promotion, discount, or offer. one time use only.

Ruby’s Diner: Kids ages 12 and under dressed in costume receive a free child entrée with the purchase of an adult entrée. This offer is limited to one child entrée per adult entrée purchased and cannot be combined with any other offer, coupon, promotion or discount.

TooJay’s Deli: Kids eat free with the purchase of one adult entrée from Saturday, October 26 through Monday, November 4. Must be 12 and under and must order from the kid’s menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner. This spooky special offer does not include beverages and cannot be combined with any other offers.

Deals

7-Eleven: 7REWARDS has you covered, with BOGO large pizza. Just get the 7-Eleven app, and pick up some pizza for the troops this Halloween.

Applebee’s: Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill + Bar is offering 25¢ Boneless Wings in participating restaurants nationwide. Dine-in only. For a limited time at participating locations. Celery and dipping sauce available for an additional cost. While supplies last.

Baskin Robbins: Ghosts, goblins and ghouls alike are welcome to stop into their local Baskin-Robbins and enjoy ice cream scoops for just $1.70 and get two pre-packed quarts for just $7.99. Valid 10/31.

Blaze Pizza: Order a pizza, receive one of their limited-edition black light boxes and reveal the messages under a black light. Those who get a special box can win free delivered Blaze Pizza for a year ($1,500 value) and many more prizes like a free pizza party for their friends.

Bonefish Grill: Bonefish Grill will feature all night Happy Hour, including $6 Indigo Sunset.

Chili’s: Enjoy the scary good $5 Fangtastic ‘Rita all day long on October 31.

Chipotle: On Thursday, Oct. 31, from 3 p.m. to close, customers who are in costume at all Chipotle locations in the U.S can get a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos for only $4 and can scan for Chipotle Rewards.

Door Dash: Dress up as your favorite food item and DoorDash will reward customers with $10 off that food item. Valid Friday, October 25 through October 31 at 11:59 pm PT.

On The Border: Treat yourself to a Hallow’rita With a candy corn Meltdown. Just $5! Now until 11/3.

Papa Murphy’s: Get a Jackolantern pizza priced around $9-10 depending on market. You can check your local store on line for the price, and give them a call to place a pre-order for Halloween.

Sonic Drive-In: Serving up 50¢ corn dogs all day Thursday, OCT. 31.

TGI Friday’s: Use promocode “WICKED” at checkout for 20% off all Party Platters & Family Meal Boxes until Halloween (10/31/19)! Online ordering only. Participating locations. Terms apply.

The Plug: Enjoy 15% off this natural hangover drink by off using promo code SPOOKY15 on The Plug’s website from Oct. 28th – Oct. 31st.

White Castle: Get $4 off a Crave Case of any 30 Sliders.

Yard House: ALL DAY Happy Hour on Halloween. (*Offer & times vary by location. Not valid in Glendale, AZ or LA Live)